Breaking: Prince Philip dies aged 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years, and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

Read more: Prince William calls on finance bosses to ‘invest in nature’

Flags on landmark buildings in Britain were being lowered to half-mast this afternoon as a period of mourning was announced.

In a statement on Twitter, the Royal Family said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Further announcements will be made in due course, the Royal Family added. No official details have been released yet about the Duke’s funeral, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.

His death is expected to mark the start of eight days of official mourning.

Prince Philip’s health had been slowly deteriorating for some time. He spent a month under observation in hospital earlier this year and was released last month having undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

The Duke of Edinburgh then moved back to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital for continued treatment.

Hi first serious admission to hospital came in Christmas in 2011, when he received treatment for a blocked artery. He was readmitted the following year during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with a bladder infection, and in 2013 had an exploratory operation on his abdomen.

The 96-year-old retired from his programme of royal duties in 2017, after which he only occasionally stepped out to support the Queen for large-scale events.

Born on 10 June 1921 on the island of Corfu, he played a key role in the development of the modern monarchy in Britain.

The Duke married a then-21-year old Princess Elizabeth in 1947, marking the beginning of a 73-year marriage. The pair went on to serve as the longest ever UK royal marriage, with Prince Philip becomin the UK’s longest-lived male royal.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow