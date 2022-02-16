Met Police investigate cash-for-honours allegations against Prince Charles’ charity

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into cash-for-honours allegations linked to the Prince of Wales’ charity the Prince’s Foundation.

Scotland Yard said in a statement this morning: “The Metropolitan police service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

“The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.

“Officers liaised with the Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

“These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence. There have been no arrests or interviews under caution.”

The news comes as the Royal family continues to be shrouded with controversy, following Prince Andrew’s out of court settlement yesterday with Virginia Giuffre after allegations of sexual assault.

This is also not the first time that there has been accusations of cash-for-honours. Back in 2006, eyebrows were raised after several men were nominated for life peerages by then Prime Minister Tony Blair. It was revealed that the men had all loaned large amounts of money to the Labour Party.