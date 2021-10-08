BREAKING: Facebook and Instagram again down for millions of people around the world

Facebook and Instagram just confirmed users are having problems accessing services for a second time in a week.

Facebook said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Instagram added: “We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix.”

Both platforms experienced outages for around five hours on Monday evening, alongside messaging service WhatsApp.