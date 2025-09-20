Breaking: Cyber attack hits Heathrow and European airports

Heathrow and several European airports are suffering from a cyber attack.

A cyber attack has caused flight delays at Heathrow and several European airports.

Airports in London, Berlin and Brussels have warned passengers that their flights may be delayed due to technical issues in check-in and boarding systems.

The software provider, Collins Airspace, was suffering a technical issue for “departing passengers”, according to a statement by Heathrow Airport.

“While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling,” the statement read.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Brussels Airport said the cyber attack began on Friday night, leading to nearly a dozen flight cancellations and delays to at least 17 departures.

Passengers were also experiencing longer waits at check-in because they were being done manually.

“The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

Collins Airspace said it had identified a cyber attack on one of its systems and the problem was isolated to check-ins and baggage drops.

“We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports,” a statement provided to City AM said.

“We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible.

“The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations.”