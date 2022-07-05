Social media blows up after Premier League footballer accused of rape is re-arrested as second victim emerges

The internet’s social media platforms are in overdrive this afternoon as thousands of Brits are searching the web to find out the name of the Premier League footballer who was arrested for rape and was re-arrested as two more women are reportedly making similar claims.

The Premier League footballer was reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The man, who is in his 20s but cannot be named for legal reasons, was being questioned by police over an alleged attack which was said to have taken place in June, according to the Telegraph.

It has now emerged that the man was re-arrested as he faces two more accusations of rape against a different woman. The incident reportedly took place last year.

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that a suspect had been taken into custody on Monday after being arrested at an address in Barnet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”

The force statement added the suspect “was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

Second statement today

However, police issued a second statement this afternoon, confirming the player had been arrested again.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.,”

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The player in question is believed to have already begun pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and was due to take part in this year’s World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November, according to The Metro.