Bank station evacuated over fire alert

Bank station was evacuated this morning because of a fire alert.

Bank station was evacuated this morning because of a fire.

Passengers were forced to leave the station and many reported that London Fire Brigade engines were present at the scene, while the London Ambulance Service was not called.

“Firefighters were called to a fire alert at Bank Underground Station this morning,” the London Fire Brigade tweeted this morning. “On investigation, crews located a smell of burning in the escalator motor room, which was ventilated. Firefighters are now leaving the scene.”

Evacuated shortly before 9.40am, Bank station was reopened shortly after 10am, with all lines stopping again.

This is the second time the London Fire Brigade has been called at the station in the space of four days, as passengers were forced to evacuate on Friday following an emergency announcement.