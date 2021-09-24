Brazil's Bolsonaro 'bet a case of whisky' with Boris Johnson over who had more Covid antibodies

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. said today during his weekly online broadcast that he “bet a case of whisky” with Boris Johnson if he has more antibodies against the Covid virus. The Prime Minister declined, however.

Bolsonaro was transmitting the broadcast from his official residence in Brasilia, where he is currently in isolation.

He is in quarantine after coming into contact with health minister Marcelo Queiroga, who tested positive and was also present at the meeting with Johnson in New York City this week.

At the beginning of their maskless meeting, Johnson was witnessed praising vaccines and urged the public to get them.

Bolsonaro, who has previously contracted coronavirus, boasted he had developed “excellent” immunity to the virus.