Branston pickle, Cadbury flake and crumpets among top five UK exports expats craved during pandemic

Five quintessentially British foods have won the title of being the most exported during the pandemic: Branston pickle, Cadbury flake, Warburtons crumpets, Bisto gravy and Heinz baked beans.

That’s according to Bristol based exporter, The British Corner Shop which saw revenues jump 150 per cent during the pandemic by providing their favourite foods despite lockdowns.

These five most favoured British delights have been exported by the company to the biggest UK markets including the US, France, South Africa, India and the Philippines.

Read more: Stamping ‘Made in UK’ on products could boost exports by £3.5bn

Kit Kat and Walkers crisps have been named as the as the most popular items ordered by expats in the US.

Export turnover in the US hit £4m, an increase of 146 per cent from 2019. This comes as 95 per cent of the Corner Shop’s products are exported from the UK.

In the Indian market biscuits and crackers are the most exported by the Corner Shop, followed closely by crisps.

The largest growth in exports was to France, up by 112 per cent and led by sweets and chocolate like Cadbury Flakes.

The food exporter was backed by the government’s export credit agency UKEF, which provides insurance to prevent businesses being hindered by lack of funds when securing exporting contracts.

British Corner Shop boss Mark Callaghan said free trade deals would further reduce barriers to exporting.

“We exist to connect people and businesses across the world with beloved British brands. If it wasn’t for the help of UK Export Finance and the Department for International Trade, we would not have secured the custom of some businesses.”

Read more: British music exports to hit £1bn by 2030 amid song rights boom