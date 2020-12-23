Brains pubs saved as Marston's sign deal to operate Welsh outlets

Pub group Marston’s will operate 156 Brains pubs in Wales, saving the Cardiff-based brand amid Covid-19 difficulties.

A statement this morning from Brains’ chairman John Rhys said the decision had not been taken “lightly” but that the deal would secure 1300 jobs.

Marston’s will begin charging rent in April 2021.

The 141 pubs which Marston’s will hold the freehold on directly made an adjusted pre-Covid profit of £14m, with Marston’s to charge annual rent of £5.5m across the estate.

Pubs have been battered by the changing lockdown restrictions across the country, with many fearing they will be closing for good if the UK does not begin opening up again early in the new year.

Marston’s will keep the Brains name and continue to serve Brains beer, which it describes as a Welsh “heritage brand.”

Evercore advised Brains; Sapient Corporate Finance did the heavy-lifting for Marston’s.

