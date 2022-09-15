Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva sees the superhero genre get the Bollywood treatment

By:

Rooted in ancient Indian mythology, Ayan Mukerji’s Disney-produced Hindi-language fantasy Brahmāstra — Part 1 of a planned trilogy — has taken eight years and one pandemic to hit the big screen. 

It is set within the ‘Astraverse’ — where natural elements are controlled via weapons (Astras) by a secret society called the Brahmānsh — and tells the story of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), a charismatic DJ who falls deeply in love at first sight with Isha (real-life wife Alia Bhatt) during a spectacularly ridiculous musical sequence.

His hopes of winning her affection become entangled with his discovery that he can manipulate fire, setting in motion a sequence of events that will put him on a path toward ensuring the Brahmāstra — a powerful weapon combining each Astra — doesn’t fall into evil hands.

If this sounds vaguely reminiscent of Marvel’s Avengers films, that’s because it’s a by-the-numbers rehash of your typical good vs evil superhero yarn. Despite its clear ambition, Brahmāstra suffers under the weight of formulaic characters, mediocre visual effects and on-the-nose dialogue. 

It does succeed on a musical level, however, thanks to Simon Franglen’s epic dramatic score and a host of undeniably catchy songs written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The playfully entertaining numbers offer unfailing help in reaffirming the wholeheartedness of it all. 

It takes a long time for nothing much to happen, though, as characters easily find solutions to their problems and overused slow-mo shots drain the intensity from the action sequences.

In the end Brahmāstra runs out of steam, its mix of slushy romance and CGI-heavy action wearing so thin that not even a song and a dance can save it.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.