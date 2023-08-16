Brack to the future: How Jack Bracken, son of 2003 World Cup winner Kyran, is forging his own path for England outside of a No9 shirt

Sons following in their father’s footsteps in rugby is nothing new. England captain Owen Farrell and his dad Andy are both in the sport. Then there are Michael Lynagh’s sons Louis and Tom. And now we have the Brackens.

Dad Kyran collected 51 caps for England between 1993 and 2003 and won the World Cup 20 years ago in Australia. His three sons – Charlie (Saracens and England U20s), Jack (Saracens and England U18s) and youngest Lachlan – all play rugby, though Jack is the only non scrum-half out of the trio.

We’ve seen Samoa’s Pisi siblings and the All Black Barrett brothers previously named in the same international 23, so why not three Bracken brothers?

Bracken brother dream

“I play rugby because I love it and I don’t think I’ll actually stop loving it,” middle child Jack, 17, tells City A.M.

“I don’t think I don’t feel the pressure, I am just doing everything I can to make myself the best player possible and if I get any opportunities then I’ll make the most of them.

“My brother [Charlie] is a bit of a role model so to play in the same team would be pretty cool.

“I’ve also got a younger brother, he’s a few years younger than me, so if we get the whole three going that’d be pretty cool.

“My dad obviously has a massive influence on me and my brothers off the pitch and I think for [him and my mum] to see us where we are now is all really exciting.”

On tour

Jack is currently on tour with England U18s in South Africa, where they beat France 41-0 last week and toppled Western Province 76-15 yesterday.

The senior men’s team have been struggling of late while the U20s team, under new management, have taken time to settle.

The U18s, though, look to be a side of flair and attacking vigour unseen anywhere else in the English pathway. But that’s intentional.

“Both France and South Africa have big boys,” Bracken adds. “I don’t mind the physical side of it, I quite enjoy it actually. I wouldn’t say that’s what makes me stand out and it’s something I’m looking to improve.

“A big part of our review at the moment is just on the team but maybe after a few games we might be able to get a bit more in depth on how they play.

“But also keeping to our roots, keep playing with speed regardless, as quick as we can with a ball in hand, and in defence get the ball back as quick as possible. We will stick to that.

“There is the desire to make a name for myself but also to take all of the learning from my brother and my dad who both played No9. I’ve learned a lot from them, playing No9 growing up has really helped me to become better but obviously it is a very different game at 15. I am still learning.

“My best attribute is my speed so maybe similar to Henry’s [Arundell] power and strength – something that I’d love to be like.

“I want to be more of a playmaker as well get my hands on the ball more because obviously a 15 can have quite a lonely game. I want to be getting involved as much as I can.”

Bracken ahead of his years

Bracken speaks like an established club player, and the St Albans and Saracens squad member credits his team for instilling the values that make successful prospects.

“Saracens has been great for me and my brother and my dad, they’ve nurtured us really well,” he added. “I’d say both as athletes and as rugby players but they’ve put me in the best place possible for this tour.”

Jack oozes the character that’s seemingly needed to be successful, and his older brother and father will have undoubtedly had something to do with that.

But in a break from the family trademark scrum-half position, Jack has the chance to forge a new trail for the Bracken name. And on current form there’s no reason why that cannot happen.