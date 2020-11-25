B&Q owner Kingfisher acquires trade services platform to roll out to UK stores

B&Q owner Kingfisher has acquired home improvement services firm Needhelp for €10m, with plans to roll the platform out in the UK.

The company said today that it has taken an 80 per cent stake in the company as it seeks to ramp up its mobile and digital services.

Read more: B&Q owner Kingfisher expects £175m profit boost due to Covid-19 support and cost savings

Needhelp founder Guillaume de Kergariou will retain 20 per cent ownership.

The company, which provides staff to help with home improvements, currently operates in France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands.

Kingfisher has plans to expand its service to B&Q and Screwfix customers in the UK as it aims to strengthen its digital offering and take advantage of the current popularity of DIY, which has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kingfisher chief executive Thierry Garnier said: “To serve customers effectively today, we need to be more digital and service orientated, while leveraging our strong store assets.

“Online services marketplaces are key to the future of home improvement retail and Needhelp is an established and fast-growing player in this arena.

“Its acquisition accelerates our digital capabilities and extends the services that we can provide our customers – two central components of our future growth strategy.

Read more: Kingfisher profit jumps as online sales rise during lockdown

“Looking ahead, we will develop Needhelp quickly in the UK and Poland by leveraging our extensive store network and our differentiated banners that serve both home improvers and tradespeople.

“This represents an exciting opportunity to create a more complete services offer and to help make better homes accessible for everyone.”