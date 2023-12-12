B&Q faces backlash over changes to staff hours and wages

B&Q is facing backlash from staff following changes made to paid breaks and reduced hours, according to reports.

The DIY giant has told staff it will cut employee hours from January but would increase wages to £11.31 per hour to compensate.

Internal documents, first seen by Retail Week, showed that the changes would mean workers working 39 hours per week would move to 36 hours and 45 minutes.

The outlet said that employees would be “swapping unpaid breaks for fewer hours”.

But staff have raised concerns that reduced hours may limit their earning potential when the new living wage rate of £11.44 per hour comes into effect.

B&Q told the outlet that it would increase pay again in April when the rate will officially come into play.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “To bring our approach in line with other large retailers, during the summer we undertook a pilot in two stores to reduce the length of breaks with a higher hourly rate of pay at £11.31.

“Following positive feedback from the pilot, we announced the changes to colleagues nationwide in November, followed by one-to-one briefings to go through the new framework.”

They added: “Our investment of £4m in our new policy, which has been welcomed by the vast majority of colleagues, ensures there is a fair break policy for all and means that no colleague is worse off, allowing colleagues to spend less time at work for the same pay or be at work for the same hours for more pay.”