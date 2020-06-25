Bournemouth: ‘Major incident’ declared as Brits flock to the beach during heatwave

Police have declared a “major incident” in Bournemouth as thousands of sunseekers defied lockdown rules and headed to the beach on the hottest day of the year today.

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council activated a multi-agency response to tackle the crowds, and said it was “stretched to the absolute hilt” on the second day of a UK-wide heatwave.

Read more: UK coronavirus deaths rise by 149 as lockdown lift looms ahead

Council leader Vikki Slade said: “We are absolutely appalled at the scenes witnessed on our beaches, particularly at Bournemouth and Sandbanks, in the last 24 to 48 hours.”

“The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe. We have had no choice now but to declare a major incident and initiate an emergency response.”

Services were described as “completely overstretched” as visitors arrived in large numbers, with the local council issuing a record 558 parking enforcement fines.

Revellers flocked to the beach to enjoy the weather as temperatures hit 30C in many parts of the country (Getty Images)

Bournemouth council said 33 tonnes of waste was cleaned up along the coastline this morning, in addition to eight tonnes collected between the piers yesterday.

Extra police patrols have been called in, after council members said they faced “widespread abuse and intimidation” as they cleared up piles of rubbish.

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood said: “It is very sad to see a number of people being selfish and also acting dangerously.”

“I have spoken to the police minister to say be prepared, be ready for Dorset Police to make that request, to say they are deluged with the traffic issues and antisocial behaviour,” he said.

He added the government needed to be “dynamic” in its response to people deluging beaches, otherwise the lockdown would have “been for nothing”.

Council members described the beach as “full as the eye can see”, and warned that the UK is still in the grip of a public health crisis (Getty Images)

Dorset Police assistant chief constable Sam de Reya urged the public to “think twice before heading to the area.”

“Clearly we are still in a public health crisis and such a significant volume of people heading to one area places a further strain on emergency services resources,” she said.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter