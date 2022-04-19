Bosses who shelve flexibility should prepare for ‘a wave of departures’, says study

Bosses who put flexibility on the back burner are “setting themselves up for a wave of departures”, a new study shared exclusively with City A.M. today has revealed.

Non-executive staff are nearly twice as likely as their bosses to be working from the office five days a week, according to the study by Future Forum, a consortium launched by communications platform Slack and partners, including the Boston Consulting Group.

With work habits shifting back to the office after more than a year of work-from-home orders, employee sentiment have dropped to near-record lows, the data revealed.

The study, which polled 10,000 employees across the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany and Japan between 27 January and 21 February, also found that workers who say that they are unsatisfied with their current level of flexibility are now three times as likely to look for a new job in the coming year.

“Employees have clearly proven that they can get the job done while having flexibility in their work lives,” managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, Deborah Lovich said.

“If executives roll back this flexibility – or put off key decisions on the options that employees will have going forward – they’re setting themselves up for a wave of departures.”