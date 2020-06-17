Boris Johnson's plane paint job to cost taxpayer £900,000

The cost of Boris Johnson’s plane’s makeover is set to cost British taxpayers £900,000.

The RAF Voyager – which is painted grey currently – will have a red, white and blue repaint so it can match the colours of the Union Jack.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told journalists today that the change was needed to “better represent the UK around the world”.

They added: “At every stage, we have undertaken to ensure value for money.”

The UK uses just one plane for the Prime Minister, ministers and the Royal Family.

Johnson has previously complained about the colour of the plane being grey and in 2018, while foreign secretary, said he would like a Brexit plane to represent Britain.

He said: “It never seems to be available. I don’t know who uses it, but it never seems to be available.”

“Also, why does it have to be grey?”

Plans to have the plane repainted were reported yesterday by Sky News, with one defence source saying it sounded like “something from Austin Powers”.

Another source said: “Boris doesn’t like it being grey. He is getting it painted up.”

The plane is currently in Cambridgeshire for the paint job and other maintenance.