Labour calls for independent commission on standards after Cummings slams PM's integrity

The Labour Party has called for an independent commission on ethics and standards in government after Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former top adviser, criticised Boris Johnson’s integrity.

On Friday Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson’s staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and the 2019 election campaign, denied reports he leaked Johnson’s private communications over the sourcing of Covid-19 ventilators.

Cummings also said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of refurbishing Johnson’s residence and that the prime minister and his office had fallen below acceptable standards of competence and integrity.

Johnson’s office in response on Friday said the government had followed the rules over the refurbishment. The prime minister had never interfered in a government leak inquiry, his office added.

“We need some kind of independent commission into ethics and standards in government, we can’t let the prime minister mark his own homework on this,” Steve Reed, Labour’s spokesman on communities and local government, told the BBC.

“This was the closest ally the prime minister’s got and he’s telling us the prime minister’s behaviour was unethical, foolish and possibly illegal,” he said.

Labour has also written to Johnson calling for a full investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.