Boris Johnson will write to every UK household with coronavirus advice

Boris Johnson is to write to 30m households across the UK to urge them to stay at home and protect the NHS.

A letter from the Prime Minister will be posted to homes across all four UK nations from next week and outline the latest coronavirus advice.

Johnson will urge the public to follow the rules and save lives, while thanking NHS staff for working around the lock. as well as everyone who has volunteered to help.

In the letter, the Prime Minister is expected to say: “We know things will get worse before they get better.

“But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.

“I want to thank everyone who is working flat out to beat the virus, in particular the staff in our fantastic NHS and care sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“It has been truly inspirational to see our doctors, nurses and other carers rise magnificently to the needs of the hour.

“Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable.

“That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Households will also receive a leaflet outlining the government’s advice with a clear explanation of symptoms, hand washing guidance, rules on leaving the house, self-isolating with symptoms and shielding vulnerable people.

The leaflet contains UK-wide information as well as directions about where to access online guidance specific to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It is expected to cost around £5.8m to print and distribute the letters and leaflets around the UK.