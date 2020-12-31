Boris Johnson: UK 'rediscovered a spirit of togetherness' in 'grim' 2020

Boris Johnson has used his New Year’s Eve message to say the UK has “rediscovered a spirit of togetherness” in 2020, but that there “will be plenty of people who will be only too happy to say goodbye to the grimness of 2020”.

The Prime Minister also said the UK approval of two Covid vaccines this month means “we can see that illuminated sign that marks the end of the journey, and even more important, we can see with growing clarity how we are going to get there”.

It comes as the UK has now passed 70,000 Covid deaths and daily rates of new infections are at their highest ever point.

There are also now more people in hospital with Covid than there was at the height of the first peak.

Johnson said: “[2020 was] the year in which the Government was forced to tell people how to live their lives, how long to wash their hands, how many households could meet together. And a year in which we lost too many loved ones before their time.

“So I can imagine that there will be plenty of people who will be only too happy to say goodbye to the grimness of 2020. But just before we do, I want to remind you that this was also the year when we rediscovered a spirit of togetherness, of community.

“It was a year in which we banged saucepans to celebrate the courage and self-sacrifice of our NHS staff and care home workers. A year in which working people pulled the stops out to keep the country moving in the biggest crisis we have faced for generations – shopworkers, transport staff, pharmacists, emergency services, everyone, you name it.”

The UK will begin the rollout of the AstraZeneca rollout on Monday, with health secretary Matt Hancock hoping 2m jabs will be administered a week.

The government’s plan is to vaccinate as many people as possible before giving them the second dose, needed to ensure long-term immunisation, 12 weeks later.

Previously the plan was to give people the first and second dose within two weeks.

“I believe 2021 is above all, the year when we will eventually do those everyday things that now seem lost in the past,” Boris Johnson said.

“Bathed in a rosy glow of nostalgia, going to the pub, concerts, theatres, restaurants, or simply holding hands with our loved ones in the normal way.

“We are still a way off from that, there are tough weeks and months ahead.

“But we can see that illuminated sign that marks the end of the journey, and even more important, we can see with growing clarity how we are going to get there.”