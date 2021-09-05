Boris Johnson to vow to 'use every lever' to keep UK safe from future terrorist attacks

Boris Johnson will tomorrow vow to use “use every economic, political and diplomatic lever” to protect the UK from future terrorist attacks, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last month.

The Prime Minister will use the statement in the House of Commons tomorrow to also announce a further £5m funding for military charities that offer support to veterans.

There have been widespread concerns that Afghanistan will become a breeding ground for terrorists now that the Taliban is back in charge.

The regime played host to terrorist training camps run by Al Qaeda, responsible for 9/11, throughout the 1990s.

Johnson will tomorrow praise the armed forces for preventing any attack launched from Afghanistan since 9/11, while also vowing to extend this record.

He is expected to say: “Thanks to their efforts, no terrorist attack against this country or any of our Western allies has been launched from Afghanistan for twenty years.

“They fulfilled the first duty of the British armed forces – to keep our people safe – and they and their families should take pride in everything they did.

“Just as they kept us safe, so we shall do right by our veterans.”

The new funding will be made available to charities to increase capacity in mental health support to veterans and serving personnel.