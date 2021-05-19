Boris Johnson has indicated he is in favour of signing a UK-Australia trade deal that opens up the country to zero-tariff Australian meat exports.

Johnson said today at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that a potential trade deal is “a massive opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK” and that opponents of the deal are “grossly underestimating the ability of the…agricultural communities of this country”.

A cabinet row has erupted over the trade deal, with environment secretary George Eustice not wanting to slash tariffs and quotas on agricultural exports from Australia.

There has been backlash about the proposed deal from the UK’s National Farmers Union, who still want tariffs and quotas on Australian food exporters to protect local producers.

Ian Blackford, Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said the deal “would be the final nail in the coffin for many crofters and farmers”.

In response, Johnson said: “Why is he so frightened of free trade? I think this is a massive opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK and he should seize at it and be proud of it.

“He grossly underestimates their ability to do great things with our free trade deals, to export Scottish beef around the world.”

Australia and the UK have agreed to sign up to an in principle deal by June in what would be the first completely fresh post-Brexit trade agreement.

Australia wants all tariffs and quotas removed on its agricultural products and in return tariffs would be slashed on things like British cars.

The UK also wants Australia to open up its economy to the British telecommunications industry.

Speaking to Times Radio, former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer said: “Zero tariffs with quotas isn’t free trade, and that’s not going to happen. Australia would never agree with that.

“The Australian proposition is that all British goods regardless of what they are whether they are agricultural goods or Range Rovers or whatever it is could be exported to Australia without any quotas, and without any tariffs, so completely duty free.”

“Australia isn’t planning an avalanche of beef and sheep meat exports into the UK market. Australia’s markets are predominantly in Asia.”