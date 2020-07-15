Boris Johnson refuses to censure British Airways on workers conditions

Boris Johnson has refused to condemn British Airways for planning to rehire 30,000 workers on worse conditions in a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Sir Keir Starmer pushed the Prime Minister on whether the coronavirus bail outs, loans and grants should come with conditions that companies do not diminish workers’ rights.

It was reported two weeks ago by the Mirror that British Airways planned to axe 42,00 jobs and rehire 30,000 of them on reduced pay and conditions.

Starmer said the Prime Minister should “call it out” and impose conditions on government cash received by British Airways.

Johnson refused to commit to any such conditions or censuring of the UK’s flag carrier.

“Let’s be absolutely clear – British Airways and many other companies are having severe difficulties at the moment,” he said.

“We cannot, I’m afraid, simply with a magic wand ensure that ever single job that was being done before the crisis is retained after the crisis.

“What we can do, and what we are doing, is encouraging companies to keep their workers with the job retention scheme, with the job retention bonus and with a massive programme of investment in this country – a £600bn investment programme in this country to build, build, build and create jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Starmer also called for “sector specific” support, while Labour business committee chair called for support caompanies that are in regions put inot local lockdowns.

Johnson was non-committal on both these points.

“We’ve given in addition to the 160bn of support to people and firms across the country, we’ve supported areas and cities in lockdown with considerable grants.