Boris Johnson: People should wear face masks in shops

The Prime Minister has said people should wear face masks in shops and will decide whether to make them mandatory in the next few days.

Last week Boris Johnson indicated the government was looking at toughening up the rules and went further today to say a decision “in the next few days.”

Speaking to Sky News, Johnson said: “They have a great deal of value in confined spaces when you’re coming into contact with people you on’t normally meet”.

“The scientific evaluation of face coverings and their importance in stopping aerosol droplets, that’s been growing, so I do think in shops it is very important to wear a face covering if you’re going to be in a confined space and you want to protect other people and receive protection in return.”

Over the weekend, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said face coverings will not be made mandatory but it is “basic good manners” to wear one.

Pressure is mounting on the government to take a harder stance with face coverings, after a number of studies showed their effectiveness in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been a vocal supporter of making masks mandatory in shops.

Scotland has already made face masks mandatory in shops. In England face coverings have been required on public transport since 12 June. Labour has said it could support making them mandatory with shadow business minister Lucy Powell saying the government needs some clarity.

Today Johnson seemed to push for people to return to work. He said employers are working to make sure workplaces are safe and employees should talk to them about coming back to work in a safe way.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the government was preparing to ease advice against using public transport to encourage people to return to work and use reopened shops, pubs and restaurants.