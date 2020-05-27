Boris Johnson has said he has seen evidence that proves that many allegations about Dominic Cummings’ lockdown travel row are false, however he will not release that information.

Speaking to Westminster’s liaison committee today, Johnson said he had seen evidence to show Cummings had not travelled multiple times to Durham, but that he would not release the evidence or launch an inquiry into the affair.

“A lot of what was written and said over Saturday and Sunday was false in respect to my adviser,” he said.

“It wasn’t correct and I think he’s had an opportunity to clear the matter up.

“I’m not certain right now that an inquiry into that matter is worth officials’ time – we’re working flat out on coronavirus.”

When asked if he would show the evidence for allegations being false to the civil service or general public, Johnson said: “I think that I would not be doing my job if I were now to shuffle this problem into the hands of officials, who believe me, are working flat out to deal with coronavirus.”

Johnson has stood by Cummings despite public opinion polling showing that the majority of the public thinks he should resign.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser became embroiled in a scandal on Friday after it was discovered he had travelled in March from London to Durham to self-isolate with his wife and young son while they had Covid-19 symptoms.

He was then accused of making a second trip from London to Durham on April 19, which has been denied, and of being sighted at Barnard Castle on 12 April.

Cummings fronted a press conference on Monday at Downing Street to explain his story and explain why he believed he had not broken lockdown.

He said he had travelled to his parents’ guest house at Durham while he and his wife had Covid-19 symptoms to ensure his young child had childcare, which is listed as an exception in the lockdown rules.

He also said he had travelled to Barnard Castle – 30 miles from Durham – to “test his eye sight” on 12 April to see if they could drive back to London.

Cummings said any suggestion he made multiple trips to Durham was untrue and that he did not regret his actions.

His response, particularly the Barnard Castle explanation, has been widely criticised by the government and opposition MPs.

An estimated 30 backbench Conservative MPs have urged Cummings to resign, while Labour has ridiculed the government for sticking by the adviser.