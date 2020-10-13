Boris Johnson freezes ministers' salaries amid MP pay rise backlash

Boris Johnson has frozen ministerial salaries amid growing unease about the possibility of a £3,000 pay rise for MPs.

The PM’s official spokesman said that the decision was “only right” given the current pressure on public services.

The move means that ministerial salaries remained frozen at 2010 levels for House of Commons members and at 2019/20 levels for House of Lords members.

Although MPs’ salaries are the responsibility of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), the PM controls the remuneration of their ministers.

Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Government is only responsible for ministerial salaries.

“Ipsa, which is independent of both Government and Parliament, has responsibility for determining MPs’ salaries.

“What I can say to you today is that the Prime Minister has decided that at a time of significant pressure on public finances it is only right that ministerial salaries should be frozen.”

As a result, a secretary of state from the lower house will be paid £4,168 less than they are statutorily entitled to.

The decision comes amid anger at IPSA over its proposals to reward MPs with an above-inflation rate pay rise.

The planned 4.1 per cent rise, about eight-times the amount of yearly inflation up to August, would bring salaries to £85,291 a year.

MPs hit out at the proposals, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer telling LBC that it should go to key workers instead.

“I think this year of all years we shouldn’t have it. We shouldn’t have it and this year of all years people can say that money, if available, should be spent on key workers, those who have been on the frontline of this pandemic.”

Ipsa links MPs’ salary rises to the average increase in public sector pay.

Lawmakers cannot challenge the decision, with all salary and expenses decisions given to Ipsa after the 2009 expenses scandal.