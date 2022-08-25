Boris Johnson: We’re paying higher energy bills due to Putin, Ukraine is paying in blood

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky give a press conference on August 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

As Brits face soaring energy bills in part due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson said they should take on the burden because “the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood”.

The soon-to-be former prime minister made his remarks during a surprise visit to Kyiv as Ukraine marked its 31st anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union, and six months since the Kremlin invaded.

This comes as Brits face soaring energy bills amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the UK announcing yesterday it had ended all oil imports from the Kremlin.

Read more Britain cuts off all Russian fuel imports for first time on record

Speaking during his visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where Johnson met president Vlodymyr Zelensky, he said: “We know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.

“That’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe, and that would be a green light for every autocrat in the world that borders could be changed by force.

“To all our friends, I simply say this – we must keep going. We must show, as friends of Ukraine, that we have the same strategic endurance as the people of Ukraine.”

Read more Boris Johnson makes surprise Kyiv visit on Ukraine independence day

Johnson also outlined Britain’s latest £54m package of support, including unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering munitions requested by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister, who has been welcomed by Ukraine as a key ally in the fight against Russia, said: “Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.”

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win.”