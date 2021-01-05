Boris Johnson cancels trip to India after announcing Covid lockdown

Boris Johnson has today cancelled his plan trip to India later this month, after he announced a new England lockdown last night.

Johnson spoke to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to deliver the news and reaffirm his commitment to visit the country later this year.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.

“The leaders underlined their shared commitment to the bilateral relationship, and to continuing to build on the close collaboration between our countries – including in response to the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Modi is due to attend as a guest.”

Number 10 announced Boris Johnson’s India trip less than one month ago.

The aim of the trip was to “strengthen a key strategic relationship which supports jobs and investment across the UK”.

It was intended to be the first of several trips the Prime Minister would make in the lead up to the UK hosting two major international events in 2021 – this year’s G7 summit and the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Johnson’s cancellation of the trip comes as the country was last night plunged into lockdown, with Covid cases surging in every part of the country.

Coronavirus hospitalisations in England are now 40 per cent above what they were during the first peak last April.