Boris Johnson and other world leaders congratulate Joe Biden on US election win

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election this evening, saying he looked forward to working closely on their shared priorities.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said in a statement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also sent his congratulations, adding that while some processes were still playing out, it was clear that Biden had won.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Biden and his running mate Harris after major networks declared them the winners of the White House race.

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage.”