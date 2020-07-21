Boris Johnson tells Mike Pompeo 'justice must be done' on Harry Dunn death

Boris Johnson has told US secretary of state Mike Pompeo about the “need for justice to be done” in regards to the death of Harry Dunn and that his killer should be extradited to the UK.

Dunn, 19, was killed in a traffic collision in Northamptonshire when former CIA operative Anne Sacoolas hit him while she was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Read more: Pompeo arrives in UK to discuss China, 5G and Brexit

She has admitted to driving the car on the wrong side of the road and crashing into him on his motorbike.

She immediately fled to the US, with American authorities saying she had diplomatic immunity and could not be extradited.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“He said there was a strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered.”

The meeting between Johnson and Pompeo took place this afternoon at Downing Street, with America’s top diplomat also slated to meet with the Labour leadership and a group of Tory China hawks.

Pompeo spoke with Johnson about China and Huawei in particular, after the UK decided to follow in the footsteps of the US and Australia by banning the telecoms giant from its 5G network last week.

It also comes after the UK imposed sanctions on Hong Kong in retaliation for Beijing’s new security laws in the region and amid growing global criticism about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

The UK is a part of the Five Eyes security partnership with the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Pompeo “welcomed the enduring strength of the UK-US special relationship and our close partnership”.

“Joined by the foreign secretary [Dominic Raab], the Prime Minister and the secretary of state [Pompeo] discussed the importance of Five Eyes countries taking an ambitious approach to working together on the technologies of the future,” they said.

Read more: China retaliates with sanctions in US row over Uighur Muslims

“They spoke about shared global security and foreign policy issues, including China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the situation in Iran and the Middle East Peace process.

“The Prime Minister and secretary of state also underlined their commitment to negotiate a strong UK-US Free Trade Agreement that benefits the economies of both countries.”

Read more: China threatens to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales