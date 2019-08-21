Boris in Berlin: PM seeks to woo Merkel after Tusk turns down backstop plea

Boris Johnson is travelling to Berlin today for his first bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel since taking office, in the hope of breaking the Brexit impasse.

The UK Prime Minister will have meet his German counterpart this afternoon, followed by dinner, before travelling to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The trip comes ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, which starts on Saturday.

While no major breakthrough is expected, it is hoped that the two meetings will offer an opportunity to grapple with Brexit ahead of the multi-lateral weekend talks, where the UK’s departure from the EU will be just one of several topics under discussion.

Johnson pre-empted the trip with an open letter to European Council President Donald Tusk and the EU27 member states, in which he urged for a rethink on the Irish backstop. The Prime Minister called for the matter to be pushed into the second stage of talks – regarding the future relationship – on the promise that “alternative arrangements” could be agreed without having to resort to the “anti-democratic” backstop.

However his plea was met with short shrift from Tusk and the wider Brussels machinery.

The Polish politician tweeted yesterday that anyone not proposing “realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border. Even if they do not admit it”.

In an internal memo sent to EU27 member states and seen by City A.M., Johnson’s letter was roundly dismissed, arguing it made “misleading” claims.

Merkel yesterday told journalists she would consider “practical” solutions, however.

Ahead of today’s journey, Johnson told reporters he was considering solutions including trusted trader schemes and the use of technology – options discarded by the previous Prime Minister Theresa May.

