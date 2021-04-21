Boozy Brits stock up on hangover cures as pubs in England reopen

Britons stocked up on hangover “cures” in the week that English pubs were allowed to resume outdoor trading.

Figures showed sales of painkillers surged in the week beginning 12 April as pubs reopened their beer gardens for the first time in months.

Data from pharmacy chain Superdrug showed that co-codamol sales surged 64 per cent last week, while ibuprofen and paracetamol sales jumped 47 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, sales of energy tablets with vitamin C increased 26 per cent during the week as pubgoers attempted to fix their hangovers.

Punters flocked to England’s pubs and restaurants last week, with many venues completely booked up over the weekend.

Separate research by CGA showed that 44 per cent of English adults visited pubs or restaurants last week, compared to 35 per cent when venues reopened last July following the first lockdown.

People who have returned to hospitality venues said they have made 2.4 visits on average, however some consumers are delaying their first trip out to avoid crowds or sitting outside.

The relaxation of other lockdown restrictions last week also had a knock on effect on pharmacy sales.

Sales of on-the-go antibacterial wipes were up 72 per cent and disposable masks were up 66 per cent, suggesting that people are taking precautions to protect themselves when they’re out and about.

Sales of products related to gym-going also increased over the last week.

Cushioned plaster sales soared 96 per cent, blister plasters were up 85 per cent and fabric plasters jumped 58 per cent.

Michael Henry, Superdrug healthcare director, said: “We saw a sales increase last year when lockdown eased however the last seven days beats them hands down.

“Our feeling is that these sales spikes are due to a combination of it being Spring and people being more than ready to enjoy the things they’ve missed.

“As an essential retailer we’re proud to have been able to support people throughout lockdown and it feels fantastic to now see people buying the products that support more of their everyday lives.”