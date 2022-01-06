Booster jabs to be made entry requirement for large venues

A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

Booster jabs may be made a condition of entry for large venues and for quarantine free international travel, it has been reported.

Ministers have discussed plans to make a third Covid vaccine dose a requirement for Covid certification, according to The Times newspaper.

It comes as almost 200,000 more Covid cases were reported in the UK yesterday, while fresh data revealed one in 10 Londoners had the virus last month.

Health secretary Sajid Javid is understood to be a strong supporter of the plans to crack down on vaccine refuseniks while government sources told the Times they felt the plans would inevitably be confirmed.

A government source told the newspaper: “The prime minister is very open to it . . . Both Chris [Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England] and Patrick [Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser] were supportive. This is about incentivising people to get their jabs.”

Under Plan B measures in England, events with big crowds are required to see proof of two doses of a Covid jab on entry. The measures have been approved until 26 January.

Some 60 per cent of the UK population – around 34.5m people – have recieved their booster or third jab, according to the latest government figures.

Elsewhere in Europe, the French President has pledged to “p*** off” unvaccinated French citizens with stringent rules, in a bid to encourage them to get jabbed.

French officials are looking to pass new legislation that would make vaccinations compulsory for inter-city trains, cultural events and coffee shops from 15 January.