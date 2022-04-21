Bookworms continue to flourish as UK publishing hits new heights

Bookworms continue to find their heads buried in books beyond the pandemic, with UK publishing sales hitting a new industry high to £6.7bn in 2021.

Whilst Nielsen Bookscan estimated that 212 millon books were sold last year, the highest in a decade, new data released today by the Publishers Association has revealed that total sales income from books rose seven per cent to £2.7bn in 2021.

Consumer e-books and audio downloads were down one per cent to £416m, suggesting that consumers are slowly but surely reverting back to the traditional page-turners.

The rise of book social media influencers has also encouraged young audiences, and chief exec of the Publishers Association Stephen Lotinga said: “Our outstanding authors provided readers with the entertainment and comfort they so badly needed as the pandemic continued.

“It’s been particularly interesting to see TikTok communities driving new interest in books – particularly of fiction and Young Adult titles”.

The proof is in the pudding for the most iconic publishers who are subsequently reaping the benefits of this upward trend.

Hachette UK recorded momentous sales last year, while investors in London listed firm Bloomsbury watched the share price rocket 50 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.