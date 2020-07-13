Boohoo shares plunge as major shareholder dumps stock

Boohoo shares continued last week’s downturn this morning, slumping as much as 15.4 per cent as the decision by one of the fast fashion retailer’s biggest shareholders to dump the majority of its stock continued to spook investors.

Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA), the UK’s largest listed asset manager, on Friday sold off shares in the fashion brand worth nearly £80m, following allegations of poor working conditions at a factory in Leicester linked to the firm. SLA was the company’s sixth largest shareholder before the stock sale.

Read more: High street footfall suffers even as retail starts to reopen

The asset manager slammed Boohoo’s “inadequate” response to a Sunday Times investigation which revealed workers at Leicester’s Jaswal Fashions factory, used to make clothes for its Nastygal brand, were paid as little as £3.50 an hour.

“Having spoken to Boohoo’s management team a number of times this week in light of recent concerning allegations, we view their response as inadequate in scope, timeliness and gravity,” said Lesley Duncan, deputy head of UK equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, SLA’s fund management business.

Boohoo shares fell as little as 209.9p last Thursday before recovering to 280p at market close on Friday. Shares were down 15.4 per cent to 236.5p at 10.15am this morning.

The online retailer’s announcement on Wednesday that it will launch an independent review of its UK supply chain and plug £10m in “eradicating malpractice” did little to ease investors.

Swiss hedge fund PSquared Asset Management last week launched an attack on shares in Boohoo following the factory allegations, placing bets worth more than £20m against the company’s stock.

Short sellers use borrowing contracts to sell shares and buy them back when the price falls, making a profit on the price difference.

Major retailers Next, Zalando, Amazon and Asos all cut ties with the fast fashion brand last week, wiping £1.5bn from the fast fashion brand’s value in just two days.

It comes as a separate Boohoo warehouse in Sheffield was yesterday branded a “breeding ground” for coronavirus, after 25 workers tested positive for coronavirus and dozens more suffered symptoms.

Workers at the building, which distributes garments for Boohoo’s Pretty Little Thing label, said they were forced to continue working 12-hour shifts throughout lockdown despite social distancing rules.

Read more: Quiz suspends supplier after Leicester factory exploitation claims

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts told the Sunday Times that 50 workers had contacted him to voice concerns about procedures at the warehouse.

One worker reportedly told him: “The warehouse is completely full, people are virtually on top of each other with nothing put in place for social distancing, no PPE whatsoever – it’s a breeding ground for the virus and needs closing down ASAP!”

Home secretary Priti Patel yesterday said she feared “cultural sensitivities” have prevented police from cracking down on illegal sweatshops in the UK’s fast fashion industry amid concerns that they would be accused of racism.

Patel said she is now considering an overhaul to modern slavery laws over concerns that current legislation is “not fit for purpose”.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter