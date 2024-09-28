Boeing: Wage talks break off without progress to end strike

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said late on Friday that its pay deal talks with Boeing, opens new tab had broken off and that there were no further dates scheduled for negotiations at this time.

“We remain open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated,” IAM said in a post, opens new tab on X.

Boeing remains committed to resetting its relationship with its represented employees and wants to “reach an agreement as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email. “We are prepared to meet at any time.”

More than 32,000 Boeing workers in the Seattle area and Portland, Oregon, walked off the job on Sept. 13 in the union’s first strike since 2008, halting production of airplane models including Boeing’s best-selling 737 MAX.

The union is seeking a 40 per cent pay rise and the restoration of a defined-benefit pension that was taken away in the contract a decade ago.

Boeing made an improved offer to the striking workers on Monday that it described as its “best and final”, which would give workers a 30 per cent raise over four years and restored a performance bonus, but the union said a survey of its members found that was not enough.

