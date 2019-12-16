City Talk
Schroders Talk
20 years on, could the Asian financial crisis be repeated?
Monday 16 December 2019 10:53 pm

Boeing halts production of 737 Max planes


Share

Boeing has announced that it will halt production of its grounded 737 Max jet in January, after the US aviation regulator said it would not approve the aeroplane’s return to service before 2020.

The decision was made by Boeing’s board this evening following a two-day meeting in Chicago.

The firm will not lay off any employees during the production freeze, it said.

The best-selling Boeing plane has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.


Until this evening’s ruling, Boeing had continued to produce 737 Max jets at a rate of 42 per month, even though deliveries remain frozen until regulators approve the aircraft to return to operation.

The move will likely hit the firm’s global supply chain and land a punch on the US economy. Supply chains are already squeezed as a result of record demand.

Boeing’s shares took a four per cent hit at market close yesterday, and fell a further one per cent to $327.80 after hours.

Main image: Getty

Share





Related articles

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March

Boeing mulls whether to cut 737 Max production as delays drag on

Alex Daniel
Tui has a fleet of 15 Boeing 737 Max jets

Boeing 737 Max: Grounding could cost tour operator Tui €400m next year

Alex Daniel
Edward Pierson worked as a senior operations manager in the flight test and evaluation unit

'Warning bells': Former Boeing employee to testify after 737 Max concerns

Alex Daniel