Boeing halts production of 737 Max planes

Boeing has announced that it will halt production of its grounded 737 Max jet in January, after the US aviation regulator said it would not approve the aeroplane’s return to service before 2020.

The decision was made by Boeing’s board this evening following a two-day meeting in Chicago.

The firm will not lay off any employees during the production freeze, it said.

The best-selling Boeing plane has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.



Until this evening’s ruling, Boeing had continued to produce 737 Max jets at a rate of 42 per month, even though deliveries remain frozen until regulators approve the aircraft to return to operation.

The move will likely hit the firm’s global supply chain and land a punch on the US economy. Supply chains are already squeezed as a result of record demand.

Boeing’s shares took a four per cent hit at market close yesterday, and fell a further one per cent to $327.80 after hours.

