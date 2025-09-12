Boardroom Uncovered: How Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget tax hikes are hurting businesses

The chief executive of holiday park chain Butlin’s has hit out at Chancellor Rachel Reeves after saying increasing taxes on businesses is not the way to improve the UK economy.

He added that both tax rises have made it harder for companies such as Butlin’s to hire new employees and that the Autumn Budget in 2024 felt like a “tax on jobs”.

Speaking to City AM’s UK editor, Jon Robinson, on the latest episode of City AM’s Boardroom Uncovered, Jon Hendry Pickup said the country is “not going to tax ourselves to success” and that last year’s Autumn Budget “felt like an own goal”.

