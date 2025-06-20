BNY Investments Launches ‘Retirement: A Generational Journey’ Docu-Series

BNY Investments

BNY Investments launches a new docu-series to explore the diverse perspectives shaping retirement planning across Baby Boomers to Gen Z

BNY Investments proudly announces the launch of a compelling five-part docu-series, Retirement: A Generational Journey, offering a nuanced exploration of how retirement planning is evolving across generations.

This series, guided by the acclaimed generations expert and social historian Dr. Eliza Filby, brings to light the motivations, challenges, and aspirations of four generations – Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z – through candid, personal interviews.

The series opens with Victoria, representing the Baby Boomer generation. Born between 1946 and 1964, Boomers experienced rapid societal and economic change during their formative years.

Now entering or enjoying retirement, Victoria offers a reflective look at how this generation views life after work, highlighting themes of security, legacy, and lifestyle adjustments.

The second episode features Steve, from Generation X (1965–1980), often referred to as the “sandwich generation” for balancing careers, ageing parents, and children.

Steve shares personal insights on long-term planning, financial resilience, and the importance of preparing for life’s uncertainties, all through the lens of someone who’s witnessed major economic transformations first-hand.

Next, viewers meet Lola, a Millennial (1981–1996), who offers a fresh perspective shaped by technology, value-based decision making, and shifting career norms.

Lola discusses the influence of family in shaping her financial strategies, the common misconceptions about Millennials’ financial habits, and how she is actively laying the foundation for a meaningful and secure retirement.

The fourth instalment introduces Tito, part of Generation Z (1997–2012), the youngest group in the workforce.

Tito opens up about the financial and social pressures unique to his cohort, his relationship with money, and how digital platforms – particularly social media – play a pivotal role in shaping Gen Z’s investment and retirement outlook.

The series concludes with a dynamic roundtable discussion, moderated by Dr. Eliza Filby and featuring all four participants, joined by Richard Parkin, Head of Retirement at BNY Investments.

Together, they explore common themes, diverging values, and the complex economic environment shaping retirement decisions today. The conversation offers viewers a unique opportunity to reflect on generational expectations and the future of retirement planning.

“With this series, we wanted to go beyond the numbers and highlight the human stories behind retirement planning,” said Richard Parkin. “Each generation has a distinct lens, but there’s a powerful thread of hope, resilience, and forward-thinking that connects them all.”

For more information about retirement investing and to view the full series, please visit the BNY Investments website.

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed by the interviewees are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BNY Investments. This content does not constitute investment research or a research recommendation. Please refer to the BNY Investments website for more details.