B&M: Discount retailer enjoys rewards of cost-of-living Christmas

By:

Seven new B&M stores were opened in the UK though four were also closed.

B&M Bargains enjoyed a buoyant Christmas, reporting a five per cent leap in revenues during the golden quarter. 

The value retailer told markets this morning revenues reached £1.64bn, as shoppers sought out discounts amid the cost of living crisis. 

In the UK revenues grew 3.7 per cent during the period to £1.3bn, and in France they surged 11.7 per cent to £151m. 

It comes as the group is plotting an expansion in the UK, gearing up to open around 45 new sites in the coming year. 

B&M also snapped up 51 Wilko sites last year following the group’s collapse. 

Alex Russo, chief executive, said: “The performance across the golden quarter has been pleasing, with strong operational execution across the three businesses. 

“Our strategy remains unchanged – we are an everyday low-price discounter with a laser-focus in keeping excellence in retail standards and our costs the lowest. This allows us to provide our products at the best price to all customers – many of whom continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.