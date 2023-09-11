Wilko to shut all 400 stores, putting 12,500 jobs at risk

It is likely that all Wilko staff will be made redundant following the failure to sell 100 stores

All 400 Wilko stores will shut, putting 12,500 jobs at risk, according to a statement from the GMB union.

Staff were informed about the development this morning and the group warned that it is now likely that all staff will be made redundant.

It comes after a deal to acquire around 100 Wilko stores by HMV owner Doug Putman fell through.

The Canadian businessman is understood to have ended talks with the high street stores’ administrators, PwC, over concerns about the costs of the retailer’s infrastructure.

Last week, B&M bought 51 Wilko sites for £13m, however it was never confirmed if any jobs would be kept in the deal.

So far, more than 1,300 Wilko jobs have been cut and 52 stores have been closed.

Talks with Poundland to acquire a handful of stores are understood to be continuing.

City A.M has contacted PwC for a comment.