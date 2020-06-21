Pubs and restaurants across the UK will only be trading at just over half of last year’s levels by the end of 2020, according to predictions from a survey of hospitality businesses.

The research, undertaken by trade body UK Hospitality, painted a gloomy picture for the industry’s prospects of a recovery, with levels of trade expected to be significantly suppressed for many months to come.

Representatives reiterated demands that the government make a decision on whether pubs and restaurants can reopen on 4 July as soon as possible, so as to give time for businesses to get back up and running.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “This bleak outlook from operators should sound the alarm with governments across the UK.

“First things first, we urgently need confirmation of the reopening date for hospitality without further delay.

“Businesses need time to prepare and the first step on the road to recovery is confirmation of when they can open their doors again.

“Those who rely on advance bookings, such as hotels, leisure parks and attractions need answers now.

Nicholls also reiterated calls for the government to ease the two-metre social distancing rule to one metre.

Respondents’ average prediction for trade by December if they were limited by the two metre rule was just 38 per cent of 2019 levels.

That is compared to 55 per cent of last year’s levels if the rule is eased to one metre.

“For most venues, operating with the two-metre social distancing rule is financially unviable, so if the current review on social distancing recommends it is safe to do so, we would urge the government to adopt the internationally-recognised standard of one metre.

“Such a reduction would be a huge boost for the sector and prove critical to the survival of the vast majority of businesses.”