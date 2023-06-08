Blacks eyeing up expansion with club opening in Dubai

Soho’s historic Blacks club – currently owned by Crypto Club Global – is set to open its doors in Dubai.

The Emirates city is fast-becoming a global hub for the digital asset industry, and the owners of the Dean Street venue have been eyeing up a move since taking over more than a year ago.

Blacks was the UK’s first private members club to accept Bitcoin payments for purchases, with transactions for alcohol, food, membership and events being accepted since March.

CCG co-founder Jonathan Willis now plans to launch its Dubai branch at the end of the year.

“Dubai is fast becoming the world’s major crypto centre, after the UK, and so Blacks Club is ready to move on in,” he said.

“Blacks Dubai will be the home of deep tech and disruptive innovation – a community hub for the Web3 fraternity.”

Blacks Soho was established in 1764 and became the outpost for all the gentlemen excluded from fashionable establishment club Whites. It made a name for itself as the haunt of contrarians, innovators, pioneers, disruptors and those of an anti-establishment bent.