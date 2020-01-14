Blackrock to put climate change at centre of investment strategy

Blackrock has announced it will put environmental sustainability at the core of its investment strategy, after criticism the asset management titan has failed to use its power to combat climate change.



The world’s largest asset manager announced a sweeping overhaul in a bid to position itself as a sustainable investment leader, pledging to take steps including lowering its exposure to fossil fuel companies — a key demand of environmental campaigners.

Chief executive Larry Fink announced the changes in a letter sent to clients on Tuesday alongside his annual letter to chief executives, in which he said climate change represented an unprecedented risk to markets.



“Climate change is different. Even if only a fraction of the projected impacts is realised, this is a much more structural, long-term crisis,” Fink said.



“Companies, investors, and governments must prepare for a significant reallocation of capital.”



Writing to clients, he said that Blackrock — which manages $7 trillion (£5.4 trillion) in assets — would now assess environmental, social and governance (ESG) “same rigor that it analyses traditional measures such as credit and liquidity risk”.



“I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance,” Fink said.

As part of the new investment strategy, Blackrock will cut companies that derive a quarter or more of their profits from thermal coal from its actively managed portfolios, as well as doubling the number of sustainability-focused exchange traded funds it offers to 150.



The asset manager is also aiming to increase its sustainable assets tenfold within a decade, from $90bn to $1 trillion.



Blackrock’s strategy overhaul comes after sustained pressure on the asset manager and wider industry from campaigners.



Extinction Rebellion staged demonstrations outside Blackrock’s London offices in October and November last year, protesting what they described as its role in the growing climate emergency and destruction of the Amazon.

“Young people have been at the forefront of calling on institutions – including BlackRock – to address the new challenges associated with climate change,” said Fink.



“They are asking more of companies and of governments, in both transparency and in action.”

