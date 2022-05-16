Blackpool forward Jake Daniels, 17, becomes first current UK male footballer to come out as gay

Blackpool forward, Jake Daniels, 17, has become the first active UK footballer to come out as gay. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels has become the first current UK male professional footballer to come out as gay.

The 17-year-old, who made his senior debut in the Championship this month, told Sky Sports: “I told my mum and my sister. The day after we played Accrington and I scored four, so it just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders it was and a massive relief.

“Now is the right time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me.”

Rising through the Blackpool ranks since the age of seven, Daniels signed his first professional football contract with the Seasiders in February.

He is the first UK male professional footballer to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu.

“I like it when people ask questions,” Daniels added. “I just want to get it all out and for people to hear my story.”

The player has also hit 30 goals for the Under-18s side this season and was part of a team that went on a Youth FA Cup run to the quarter-finals – where they lost to Chelsea. He made his senior debut earlier this month in a 5-0 loss to Peterborough.

Blackpool, who were promoted from League One last summer, finished 16th in the second tier of English football this season.