Scott Benton: Tories face another by-election as MP loses suspension appeal

Scott Benton

The Tories face the prospect of yet another by-election after a panel upheld a finding, that ex-Conservative MP Scott Benton should be suspended from the Commons.

Benton will be suspended from Parliament for 35 days while Labour has called for him to “do the decent thing and resign”, so his constituents don’t have to trigger a recall petition.

He was initially suspended as a Conservative, and now sits as an independent, after he was found to have broken the rules. Benton was caught by The Times offering to lobby ministers and table questions in Westminster, for gambling investors.

The politician appealed against the findings of the independent panel and the suspension from parliament, but Standards Committee’s decision was upheld, and there had been “no procedural flaw” in the decision-making process..

It also said his arguments against a suspension were “misconceived or erroneous”, and that the sanction was “neither unreasonable nor disproportionate”.

MPs will now vote on implementing the suspension, which would trigger a recall petition and possible by-election if 10 per cent of constituents sign it.

The Conservatives won Blackpool South in 2019 with a majority of just 3,690. The potential by-election comes after losses in Wellingborough and Kingswood last week, with Rochdale later in the month, also.

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow paymaster general, responding to Scott Benton’s appeal, said:

“Scott Benton should do the decent thing and resign, saving the people of Blackpool South a lengthy recall petition that would leave them without the representation they deserve.

“This is yet another by-election caused by Tory scandal. Britain deserves better than this carousel of Conservative Chaos.

“Labour’s Chris Webb is Blackpool born and bred, and ready to deliver a fresh start for Blackpool South.”