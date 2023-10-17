Peter Bone: Tory MP faced with suspension over misconduct has whip withdrawn

Former minister Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed after being found to have committed bullying and sexual misconduct against a staff member.

The Conservatives acted a day after a watchdog recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for six weeks – potentially triggering a by-election in his Wellingborough seat.

Mr Bone was alleged to have exposed himself to a member of staff along with a series of acts of bullying.

Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said the MP “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a report by the Independent Expert Panel, the Chief Whip has removed the conservative whip from Peter Bone MP.”

