Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and told to stay away from Westminster is bailed

A Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape and asked to stay away from the parliamentary estate – has been bailed.

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged sexual offences were committed between 2002 and 2009.

The force said he had been bailed to a date in mid-June.

A statement from Scotland Yard on Wednesday : “A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office.”

Reports about the unnamed MP were first received by the police in January 2020, according to The Sun newspaper, which first reported the arrest.

The individual will not be suspended by the party pending police officer’s probes.

Chief whip Chris Heaton Harris has asked the individual to stay away from Westminster until the investigation wraps up.

“The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing,” Harris’ spokesperson said.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further,” they added.