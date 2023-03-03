Bittrex lists EUROC, issued by Circle

Oliver Linch

Digital asset exchange Bittrex Global has announced the strategic integration of Euro Coin (EUROC), issued by fintech firm Circle.

The exchange is also holding a no-fee promotion for customers transacting with USDC, USDC pairs and the euro-backed stablecoin until on August 28 2023.

“We are delighted to be providing an even better proposition to our customers when it comes to trading and investing with stablecoins,” said Oliver Linch, Bittrex CEO.

“In addition to being able to trade on the world’s most secure and regulated exchange, our customers can now enjoy no fees on these trades, at a time when stablecoins are proving to be a particularly attractive asset class.”

Joao Reginatto, Vice President of Product at Circle, added: “Expanding access to fully-backed digital assets like USDC and now Euro Coin offers Bittrex Global’s customers a safer and regulated way to explore new opportunities for financial services made possible by globally accessible, always-on money,”