Bitter Lemons, Park Theatre, review: Gripping exploration of gender politics

Bitter Lemons runs at the Park Theatre until 14 September (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Bitter Lemons at the Park Theatre, review and star rating: ★★★★

Lemons are lively little things, reminiscent of far-flung exotic destinations. And yet in Lucy Hayes’ Bitter Lemons, the citrus dons a more sinister disguise as it becomes a symbol of female frustration and discontentment.

Two women, complete strangers, are struggling with pressures of cosmic proportions. AJ, played by Chanel Waddock, is a footballer with the weight of her entire team hanging over her as goalkeeper. In parallel, Angelina, played by Shannon Hayes, is a banker preparing for a pitch that could make or break her future at the company. At the height of their careers, both are faced with a sobering decision that could change the trajectory of their lives.

Hayes’ writing feels fresh and compelling. She has her women delivering in spoken word poetry format, and often relying on metaphor and tense dialogue to move the play forward at a good pace. The play is almost entirely composed in the third person, gaining the audience exclusive access into the harrowing internal monologue of both characters.

The actors near-perfectly shift between expressions of rage and despondency as the women are confronted with an entire spectrum of challenges, from grief to workplace misogyny to racism. Despite the heavy themes, the script is peppered with moments of comedic relief.

Read more: Mrs Doubtfire musical, review: As funny and heart-warming as the movie

At times, the disconnect between the two becomes frustrating as the story lines veer away from one another to the point of being confusing. However, the final few moments offer a truly shocking revelation which left my mouth agape with incredulity.

The set is equally impressive: sparse, it creates a palpable feeling of unease. Hayes directs too, creating incredible intensity as both actors keep the audience’s gaze for the entire 60 minutes.

An exploration of crippling gender politics and the impact it has on two women who are trying to claw themselves to the top, Bitter Lemons is well worth your time.

Bitter Lemons plays at the Park Theatre until 14 September

Read more: A Night with Janis Joplin review: Too loud, but exquisite melancholia