Bitcoin’s grip on $28,000 slips as crypto markets take a breather

Bitcoin’s current battle lines at $28,000 have been pushed back to a resistance line above $27,800 this morning as the crypto market slows ahead of weekend trading.

The flagship cryptocurrency’s foray above $28k had looked reasonably solid since Wednesday and, for a brief moment yesterday, had all the hallmarks for an assault on $30k as it kissed the underside of $29,200.

It proved to be a bit of an overstretch, and BTC retreated to the safety of $28,500 before pulling back to $27,800 earlier today.

The sentiment is clearly there for a go at $30,000. It’s a question now of is there enough will and strength to take it there?

This morning’s price action certainly sets the stage nicely for the often-exciting weekend trading which, as historic charts tells us, can produce some thrilling dogfights over price.

If there is push to the upside, and Bitcoin can hold the level with conviction, might we be waking up on Monday with a $30k Bitcoin?

Previous Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.166 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 30, at a price of $27,908. The daily high yesterday was $29,190, and the daily low was $27,842.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $537.443 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.149 trillion and Tesla is $633.2 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $19.747billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 68.9%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 63, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.22. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 58.35. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

So many academics forget that our goal, as a profession, is *not* to publish papers. It’s to change the world. Emin Gün Sirer, founder of Avalanche (AVAX)

What they said yesterday

🟠

Bitcoin’s surprisingly fast exit from crypto winter put it atop the financial leader-board as the best-performing asset this quarter, and by a wide margin https://t.co/snXqRmVbBa — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) March 31, 2023

🧐

JUST IN: #Bitcoin hash rate made a new ATH 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xC4spohto5 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 29, 2023

👀

Bitcoin has now settled over 800 million transactions worth a cumulative value of over $107 trillion pic.twitter.com/dLFgRn5C5b — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) March 30, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.